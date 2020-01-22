Analysts Recommendations TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.(NYSE:TRTX): Sempra Energy(NYSE:SRE)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. as 42.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is 41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 44.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRTX to be 2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.98%. For the next 5 years, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 251.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.34%, where Monthly Performance is -0.58%, Quarterly performance is 2.93%, 6 Months performance is 4.03% and yearly performance percentage is 6.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.50% and Monthly Volatility of 0.71%.

Sempra Energy (SRE) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sempra Energy and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.03/share and a High Estimate of $1.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sempra Energy as 3.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sempra Energy is 3.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRE to be -6.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.48%. For the next 5 years, Sempra Energy is expecting Growth of 12.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sempra Energy, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sempra Energy currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.49%, where Monthly Performance is 4.17%, Quarterly performance is 8.02%, 6 Months performance is 12.37% and yearly performance percentage is 40.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.10%.