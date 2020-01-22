Analysts Estimates and Ratings Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.(NYSE:PB): Mimecast Limited(NASDAQ:MIME)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. as 247.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is 233.17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 253.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 187.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PB to be 3.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.39%. For the next 5 years, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 638.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.38%, where Monthly Performance is -3.45%, Quarterly performance is -2.1%, 6 Months performance is 2.94% and yearly performance percentage is -3.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.39% and Monthly Volatility of 1.17%.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mimecast Limited and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MIME to be 44.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 114.29%. For the next 5 years, Mimecast Limited is expecting Growth of 50.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 84.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mimecast Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 457.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 72.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mimecast Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.15%, where Monthly Performance is 13.53%, Quarterly performance is 28.91%, 6 Months performance is 2.48% and yearly performance percentage is 43.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.53% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.