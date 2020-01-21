What do Analysts Say about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:DCPH): Apache Corporation(NYSE:APA)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.4/share and a High Estimate of $-0.94/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DCPH to be -36.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.8%. For the next 5 years, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -17.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 578.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -42.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11%, where Monthly Performance is -0.76%, Quarterly performance is 103.76%, 6 Months performance is 236.08% and yearly performance percentage is 172.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.02% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.

Apache Corporation (APA) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -52.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apache Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apache Corporation as 1.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apache Corporation is 1.51 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APA to be -125.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Apache Corporation is expecting Growth of 137.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -108.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apache Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 178.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apache Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.9%, where Monthly Performance is 45.39%, Quarterly performance is 47.69%, 6 Months performance is 35.96% and yearly performance percentage is 3.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.77% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.