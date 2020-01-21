What are analysts Suggestions on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.(NASDAQ:TCBI): Post Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:POST)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.3/share and a High Estimate of $1.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. as 257.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is 246.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 266.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 255.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCBI to be 12.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.25%. For the next 5 years, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of -11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 564.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.69%, where Monthly Performance is -10.41%, Quarterly performance is -2.35%, 6 Months performance is -7.44% and yearly performance percentage is -4.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 1.95%.

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Post Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.91/share and a High Estimate of $1.53/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for POST to be 4.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.47%. For the next 5 years, Post Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Post Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 503.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 71.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Post Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.51%, where Monthly Performance is 6.65%, Quarterly performance is 10.55%, 6 Months performance is 0.97% and yearly performance percentage is 10.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.62% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.