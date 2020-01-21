what are Analysts report about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.(NYSE:AQUA): Diodes Incorporated(NASDAQ:DIOD)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 624.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.18%, where Monthly Performance is -1.37%, Quarterly performance is 12.6%, 6 Months performance is 42.82% and yearly performance percentage is 99.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diodes Incorporated and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diodes Incorporated as 300 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diodes Incorporated is 300 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 300 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 314.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DIOD to be -3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.25%. For the next 5 years, Diodes Incorporated is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diodes Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 361.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diodes Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.31%, where Monthly Performance is 14.49%, Quarterly performance is 37.86%, 6 Months performance is 57.41% and yearly performance percentage is 84.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.25% and Monthly Volatility of 2.08%.