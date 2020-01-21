what are Analysts report about BGC Partners, Inc.(NASDAQ:BGCP): TEGNA Inc.(NYSE:TGNA)

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BGC Partners, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BGC Partners, Inc. as 476 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BGC Partners, Inc. is 476 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 476 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 466.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BGCP to be -21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, BGC Partners, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.28% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 80.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BGC Partners, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.2%, where Monthly Performance is -0.17%, Quarterly performance is 5.12%, 6 Months performance is 4.02% and yearly performance percentage is -4.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.87% and Monthly Volatility of 2.08%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TEGNA Inc. as 676.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TEGNA Inc. is 665.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 691 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 642.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGNA to be -48.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.45%. For the next 5 years, TEGNA Inc. is expecting Growth of 66.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TEGNA Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TEGNA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.45%, where Monthly Performance is 10.26%, Quarterly performance is 15.84%, 6 Months performance is 17.96% and yearly performance percentage is 54.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.