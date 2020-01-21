Revenue Estimates Analysis of UDR, Inc.(NYSE:UDR): Sensata Technologies Holding plc(NYSE:ST)

UDR, Inc. (UDR) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for UDR, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for UDR, Inc. as 296.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for UDR, Inc. is 283.35 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 309.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 264.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UDR to be 8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.88%. For the next 5 years, UDR, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on UDR, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 124.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, UDR, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.04%, where Monthly Performance is 3.81%, Quarterly performance is -3.97%, 6 Months performance is 4.45% and yearly performance percentage is 14.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.16%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sensata Technologies Holding plc and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc as 830.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 821 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 859.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 847.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ST to be -8.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.35%. For the next 5 years, Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expecting Growth of 2.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sensata Technologies Holding plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 675.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sensata Technologies Holding plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.41%, where Monthly Performance is -0.81%, Quarterly performance is 5.17%, 6 Months performance is 13.48% and yearly performance percentage is 12.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.64% and Monthly Volatility of 1.35%.