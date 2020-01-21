Revenue Estimates Analysis of Green Plains, Inc.(NASDAQ:GPRE): Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA(NYSE:BUD)

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Green Plains, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.66/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Green Plains, Inc. as 640.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Green Plains, Inc. is 580 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 715.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 827.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPRE to be 42.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.26%. For the next 5 years, Green Plains, Inc. is expecting Growth of 76.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -81.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Green Plains, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 577.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Green Plains, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.43%, where Monthly Performance is -20%, Quarterly performance is 18.79%, 6 Months performance is 23.9% and yearly performance percentage is -5.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 3.87%.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) will report its next earnings on Jan 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA as 14.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is 14.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 14.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.25 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.79%, where Monthly Performance is 0.65%, Quarterly performance is -14.2%, 6 Months performance is -15.11% and yearly performance percentage is 11.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.83% and Monthly Volatility of 0.98%.