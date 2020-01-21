Revenue Estimates Analysis of Fluidigm Corporation(NASDAQ:FLDM): The Blackstone Group L.P.(NYSE:BX)

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluidigm Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluidigm Corporation as 30.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluidigm Corporation is 30.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 32.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 32.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLDM to be -83.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Fluidigm Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluidigm Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 994.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluidigm Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.32%, where Monthly Performance is 39.27%, Quarterly performance is -2.09%, 6 Months performance is -63.27% and yearly performance percentage is -51.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.45% and Monthly Volatility of 6.67%.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Blackstone Group L.P. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Blackstone Group L.P. as 1.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Blackstone Group L.P. is 1.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.63 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 504.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BX to be 3500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 59.09%. For the next 5 years, The Blackstone Group L.P. is expecting Growth of 34.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Blackstone Group L.P., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Blackstone Group L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.27%, where Monthly Performance is 11.32%, Quarterly performance is 27.11%, 6 Months performance is 33.16% and yearly performance percentage is 86.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.96% and Monthly Volatility of 1.67%.