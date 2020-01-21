Revenue Estimates Analysis of Colfax Corporation(NYSE:CFX): Denison Mine Corp(NYSE:DNN)

Colfax Corporation (CFX) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Colfax Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Colfax Corporation as 886.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Colfax Corporation is 878.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 911 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 985.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFX to be -20.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.55%. For the next 5 years, Colfax Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Colfax Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 437.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Colfax Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.09%, where Monthly Performance is 10.73%, Quarterly performance is 27.24%, 6 Months performance is 39.3% and yearly performance percentage is 67.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.10% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Denison Mine Corp and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DNN to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Denison Mine Corp is expecting Growth of 33.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Denison Mine Corp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 330.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Denison Mine Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.85%, where Monthly Performance is -3.26%, Quarterly performance is -17.19%, 6 Months performance is -16.06% and yearly performance percentage is -19.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.