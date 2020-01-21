Price Target Analysis of Semtech Corporation(NASDAQ:SMTC): ADT Inc.(NYSE:ADT)

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) will report its next earnings on Dec 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Semtech Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Semtech Corporation as 134.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Semtech Corporation is 132.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 135.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 160.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SMTC to be -34.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.82%. For the next 5 years, Semtech Corporation is expecting Growth of 16.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Semtech Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 384.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 80.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Semtech Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.31%, where Monthly Performance is 9.94%, Quarterly performance is 10.78%, 6 Months performance is 11.55% and yearly performance percentage is 8.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.02%.

ADT Inc. (ADT) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ADT Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ADT Inc. as 1.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ADT Inc. is 1.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADT to be 625%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1450%. For the next 5 years, ADT Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 712.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ADT Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ADT Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.17%, where Monthly Performance is -21.5%, Quarterly performance is 0.38%, 6 Months performance is 12.95% and yearly performance percentage is -3.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.22% and Monthly Volatility of 4.32%.