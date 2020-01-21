Earnings Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation(NASDAQ:ARCC): Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:WAIR)

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ares Capital Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ares Capital Corporation as 385.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ares Capital Corporation is 375 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 397.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 345 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARCC to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.13%. For the next 5 years, Ares Capital Corporation is expecting Growth of -2.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ares Capital Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ares Capital Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.61%, where Monthly Performance is 1.99%, Quarterly performance is 2.48%, 6 Months performance is 4.62% and yearly performance percentage is 16.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.86% and Monthly Volatility of 0.68%.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -52.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. as 419.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is 419.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 419.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 390.1 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 657.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.18%, where Monthly Performance is 0.55%, Quarterly performance is 0.55%, 6 Months performance is 1.47% and yearly performance percentage is 39.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.14% and Monthly Volatility of 0.16%.