Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Thomson Reuters Corp(NYSE:TRI): AvalonBay Communities, Inc.(NYSE:AVB)

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thomson Reuters Corp and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp as 2.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Thomson Reuters Corp is 2.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRI to be 55%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Thomson Reuters Corp is expecting Growth of 57.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thomson Reuters Corp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 394.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 186.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thomson Reuters Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.2%, where Monthly Performance is 8.52%, Quarterly performance is 18.31%, 6 Months performance is 16.68% and yearly performance percentage is 56.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.32% and Monthly Volatility of 1.26%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.8/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. as 593.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is 581.23 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 603 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 578.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVB to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.78%. For the next 5 years, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AvalonBay Communities, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 635.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.66%, where Monthly Performance is 4.56%, Quarterly performance is -1.37%, 6 Months performance is 4.47% and yearly performance percentage is 17.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.23% and Monthly Volatility of 1.18%.