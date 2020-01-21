Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Caleres, Inc.(NYSE:CAL): NanoString Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSTG)

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Caleres, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Caleres, Inc. as 752.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Caleres, Inc. is 745.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 762.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 720.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAL to be 63.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.33%. For the next 5 years, Caleres, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Caleres, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 370.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Caleres, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.77%, where Monthly Performance is -4.09%, Quarterly performance is 1.02%, 6 Months performance is 20.99% and yearly performance percentage is -27.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 3.05%.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NanoString Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.66/share and a High Estimate of $-0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NanoString Technologies, Inc. as 34.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NanoString Technologies, Inc. is 33.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 34.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSTG to be 11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.9%. For the next 5 years, NanoString Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NanoString Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 352.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -118.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -73.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NanoString Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.19%, where Monthly Performance is 14.41%, Quarterly performance is 38.8%, 6 Months performance is -3.08% and yearly performance percentage is 47.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.72% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.