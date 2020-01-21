Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Agenus Inc.(NASDAQ:AGEN): Pareteum Corporation(NYSE:TEUM)

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agenus Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.44/share and a High Estimate of $-0.32/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGEN to be -2.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -416.67%. For the next 5 years, Agenus Inc. is expecting Growth of -41.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agenus Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -65.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 77.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 84.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agenus Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.25%, where Monthly Performance is 2.6%, Quarterly performance is 47.01%, 6 Months performance is 60.16% and yearly performance percentage is 5.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.08% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pareteum Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pareteum Corporation as 33.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pareteum Corporation is 32.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 33.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.01 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pareteum Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pareteum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.36%, where Monthly Performance is 73.63%, Quarterly performance is -6.17%, 6 Months performance is -75.25% and yearly performance percentage is -65.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 77.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.80% and Monthly Volatility of 16.94%.