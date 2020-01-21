Analysts showing optimistic trends for The Charles Schwab Corporation(NYSE:SCHW): Pinnacle West Capital Corporation(NYSE:PNW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will report its next earnings on Jan 15. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation as 2.61 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation is 2.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.72 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SCHW to be -5.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.52%. For the next 5 years, The Charles Schwab Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Charles Schwab Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.13%, where Monthly Performance is -2.32%, Quarterly performance is 22.53%, 6 Months performance is 13.16% and yearly performance percentage is 3.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.10% and Monthly Volatility of 1.59%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) will report its next earnings on Feb 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation as 765.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 726.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 805.91 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 756.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PNW to be 56.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 87.5%. For the next 5 years, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expecting Growth of 4.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 955.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.07%, where Monthly Performance is 6.55%, Quarterly performance is -0.37%, 6 Months performance is -0.27% and yearly performance percentage is 9.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.15% and Monthly Volatility of 1.11%.