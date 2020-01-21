Analysts showing optimistic trends for Potbelly Corporation(NASDAQ:PBPB): Albemarle Corporation(NYSE:ALB)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Potbelly Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Potbelly Corporation as 99.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Potbelly Corporation is 99.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.59 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 102.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBPB to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 58.33%. For the next 5 years, Potbelly Corporation is expecting Growth of 95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -134.48% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 231.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -34.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Potbelly Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.46%, where Monthly Performance is 5.56%, Quarterly performance is 3.47%, 6 Months performance is -5.86% and yearly performance percentage is -50.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.12% and Monthly Volatility of 3.92%.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Albemarle Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.56/share and a High Estimate of $1.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Albemarle Corporation as 1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Albemarle Corporation is 930 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 921.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALB to be 14.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.2%. For the next 5 years, Albemarle Corporation is expecting Growth of -21.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Albemarle Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Albemarle Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.21%, where Monthly Performance is 17.64%, Quarterly performance is 18.59%, 6 Months performance is 8.63% and yearly performance percentage is 7.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.61% and Monthly Volatility of 2.67%.