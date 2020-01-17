What do Analysts Say about The Ensign Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENSG): SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSNC)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Ensign Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. as 550.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Ensign Group, Inc. is 530.96 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 564.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 537.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENSG to be 1.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, The Ensign Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Ensign Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 238.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Ensign Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.84%, where Monthly Performance is 10.65%, Quarterly performance is 17.97%, 6 Months performance is -12.75% and yearly performance percentage is 22.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 1.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSNC to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.59%. For the next 5 years, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.17%, where Monthly Performance is 5.12%, Quarterly performance is 26.73%, 6 Months performance is 6.75% and yearly performance percentage is 32.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.53% and Monthly Volatility of 1.45%.