What do Analysts Say about Dillard’s, Inc.(NYSE:DDS): IsoRay, Inc.(NYSE:ISR)

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 148%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dillard’s, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.72/share and a High Estimate of $3.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. as 2.04 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dillard’s, Inc. is 2.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DDS to be -7.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.97%. For the next 5 years, Dillard’s, Inc. is expecting Growth of -9.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dillard’s, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 266.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dillard’s, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.23%, where Monthly Performance is 2.65%, Quarterly performance is 0.95%, 6 Months performance is 9.5% and yearly performance percentage is 11.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 2.67%.

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IsoRay, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISR to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, IsoRay, Inc. is expecting Growth of 60% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IsoRay, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 441.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -42.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -68.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IsoRay, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.9%, where Monthly Performance is 30.92%, Quarterly performance is 163.98%, 6 Months performance is 105.55% and yearly performance percentage is 110.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.93% and Monthly Volatility of 9.07%.