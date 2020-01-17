What are analysts Suggestions on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR): Trustmark Corporation(NASDAQ:TRMK)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.8/share and a High Estimate of $-1.56/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESPR to be -21%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -188.27%. For the next 5 years, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -57.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 46.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 446.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -84.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.05%, where Monthly Performance is 12.38%, Quarterly performance is 49.88%, 6 Months performance is 32.32% and yearly performance percentage is 35.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 3.79%.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trustmark Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trustmark Corporation as 156.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trustmark Corporation is 153.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 157.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 151.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRMK to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.92%. For the next 5 years, Trustmark Corporation is expecting Growth of -6.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.79% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 192.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trustmark Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.14%, where Monthly Performance is -1.09%, Quarterly performance is 1.33%, 6 Months performance is 6.66% and yearly performance percentage is 15.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.22% and Monthly Volatility of 1.24%.