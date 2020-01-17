Revenue Estimates Analysis of TG Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:TGTX): Occidental Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:OXY)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -102.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TG Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.65/share and a High Estimate of $-0.29/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TG Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -186.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -723.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TG Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.67%, where Monthly Performance is 38.77%, Quarterly performance is 161.75%, 6 Months performance is 76.04% and yearly performance percentage is 203.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.00% and Monthly Volatility of 6.43%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -70.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Corporation as 6.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 5.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OXY to be -87.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.52%. For the next 5 years, Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expecting Growth of -7.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Occidental Petroleum Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Occidental Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.87%, where Monthly Performance is 21.79%, Quarterly performance is 15.69%, 6 Months performance is -8.51% and yearly performance percentage is -28.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.