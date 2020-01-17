Revenue Estimates Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.(NYSE:DO): Criteo S.A.(NASDAQ:CRTO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.83/share and a High Estimate of $-0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. as 246.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is 223.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 262 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 232.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DO to be -61.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.32%. For the next 5 years, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -145.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.9%, where Monthly Performance is 9.54%, Quarterly performance is 19.57%, 6 Months performance is -13.17% and yearly performance percentage is -41.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.95% and Monthly Volatility of 5.76%.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Criteo S.A. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Criteo S.A. as 258.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Criteo S.A. is 256 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 262 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 271.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRTO to be 8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5%. For the next 5 years, Criteo S.A. is expecting Growth of -4.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Criteo S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 521.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Criteo S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.58%, where Monthly Performance is -18.52%, Quarterly performance is -22.88%, 6 Months performance is -21.01% and yearly performance percentage is -44.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.98% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.