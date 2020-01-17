Price Target Analysis of Triton International Limited(NYSE:TRTN): Commercial Metals Company(NYSE:CMC)

Triton International Limited (TRTN) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triton International Limited and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triton International Limited as 334.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triton International Limited is 331.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 340.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 355.36 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Triton International Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 258.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triton International Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.64%, where Monthly Performance is 4.19%, Quarterly performance is 18.98%, 6 Months performance is 24.92% and yearly performance percentage is 13.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.77% and Monthly Volatility of 1.59%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will report its next earnings on Jan 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Commercial Metals Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMC to be 65.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.96%. For the next 5 years, Commercial Metals Company is expecting Growth of -19.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Commercial Metals Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Commercial Metals Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.29%, where Monthly Performance is 1.24%, Quarterly performance is 14.6%, 6 Months performance is 21.89% and yearly performance percentage is 38.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.95% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.