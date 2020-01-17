Price Target Analysis of American Electric Power Company, Inc.(NYSE:AEP): Tetra Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:TTI)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. as 4.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Electric Power Company, Inc. is 2.92 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEP to be -13.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.52%. For the next 5 years, American Electric Power Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Electric Power Company, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Electric Power Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.65%, where Monthly Performance is 4.6%, Quarterly performance is 5.09%, 6 Months performance is 6.05% and yearly performance percentage is 28.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.91% and Monthly Volatility of 0.97%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tetra Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tetra Technologies, Inc. as 250.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tetra Technologies, Inc. is 239.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 262.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 282.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTI to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Tetra Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -100% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tetra Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 766.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tetra Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.51%, where Monthly Performance is 12.68%, Quarterly performance is -1.84%, 6 Months performance is 0.63% and yearly performance percentage is -25.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.66% and Monthly Volatility of 8.86%.