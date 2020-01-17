Investors Catching Stocks Ardelyx, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARDX): Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:MXIM)

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ardelyx, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARDX to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.1%. For the next 5 years, Ardelyx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ardelyx, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 914.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -67.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -126.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -55.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ardelyx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.72%, where Monthly Performance is -5.66%, Quarterly performance is 65.21%, 6 Months performance is 178.99% and yearly performance percentage is 221.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.24% and Monthly Volatility of 5.45%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MXIM to be -11.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.11%, where Monthly Performance is 2.46%, Quarterly performance is 7.3%, 6 Months performance is -0.32% and yearly performance percentage is 19.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.59% and Monthly Volatility of 1.33%.