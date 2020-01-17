Earnings Analysis of Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.(NYSE:EEX): Automatic Data Processing, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADP)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. as 45.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is 37.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 50.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 57 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Emerald Expositions Events, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 105.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.43%, where Monthly Performance is 4.33%, Quarterly performance is 9.71%, 6 Months performance is -3.56% and yearly performance percentage is -18.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.42/share and a High Estimate of $1.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADP to be 8.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.86%. For the next 5 years, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Automatic Data Processing, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 45.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.14%, where Monthly Performance is 3.73%, Quarterly performance is 6.53%, 6 Months performance is 4.24% and yearly performance percentage is 31.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.08% and Monthly Volatility of 1.10%.