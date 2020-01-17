Comprehensive Stock Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(NYSE:UNH): Bristow Group Inc(NYSE:BRS)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) will report its next earnings on Jan 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.53/share and a High Estimate of $4.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated as 64.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 62.86 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 65.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.31 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UNH to be 8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.28%. For the next 5 years, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expecting Growth of 13.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.22%, where Monthly Performance is 2.98%, Quarterly performance is 26.9%, 6 Months performance is 15.4% and yearly performance percentage is 15.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.