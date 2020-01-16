What do Analysts Say about Patterson Companies, Inc.(NASDAQ:PDCO): Heico Corporation(NYSE:HEI)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Patterson Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDCO to be -2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.41%. For the next 5 years, Patterson Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Patterson Companies, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Patterson Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.75%, where Monthly Performance is 10.52%, Quarterly performance is 32.79%, 6 Months performance is 10.79% and yearly performance percentage is 3.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.77% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.

Heico Corporation (HEI) will report its next earnings on Dec 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Heico Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HEI to be 42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.67%. For the next 5 years, Heico Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Heico Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 485.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Heico Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.79%, where Monthly Performance is -3.65%, Quarterly performance is -0.99%, 6 Months performance is -11.26% and yearly performance percentage is 54.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.