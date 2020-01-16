What do Analysts Say about DGSE Companies, Inc.(NYSE:DGSE): Himax Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIMX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DGSE Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Himax Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Himax Technologies, Inc. as 162.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Himax Technologies, Inc. is 161 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 164 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 191.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIMX to be -140%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, Himax Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of -59.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -237.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Himax Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Himax Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.71%, where Monthly Performance is 55.97%, Quarterly performance is 59.92%, 6 Months performance is 26.76% and yearly performance percentage is 0.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.20% and Monthly Volatility of 7.12%.