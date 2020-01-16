What are analysts Suggestions on Hecla Mining Company(NYSE:HL): China Life Insurance Company Limited(NYSE:LFC)

Hecla Mining Company (HL) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hecla Mining Company and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hecla Mining Company as 192.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hecla Mining Company is 169 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 228.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 136.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HL to be 116.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Hecla Mining Company is expecting Growth of 119.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hecla Mining Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 124.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hecla Mining Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.61%, where Monthly Performance is 6.23%, Quarterly performance is 78.02%, 6 Months performance is 65.31% and yearly performance percentage is 30.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.78% and Monthly Volatility of 4.95%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for China Life Insurance Company Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on China Life Insurance Company Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 264.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Life Insurance Company Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.28%, where Monthly Performance is 5.15%, Quarterly performance is 19.08%, 6 Months performance is 10.18% and yearly performance percentage is 27.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.82% and Monthly Volatility of 0.86%.