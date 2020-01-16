what are Analysts report about Diamondback Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:FANG): Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamondback Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.43/share and a High Estimate of $2.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. as 1.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. is 1.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.13 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 633.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FANG to be 47.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 53.24%. For the next 5 years, Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamondback Energy, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamondback Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.16%, where Monthly Performance is 7.31%, Quarterly performance is 7.63%, 6 Months performance is -10.3% and yearly performance percentage is -13.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.26%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation and for the current quarter 32 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.23/share and a High Estimate of $1.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 33 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intel Corporation as 19.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intel Corporation is 19.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.66 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INTC to be -3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.98%. For the next 5 years, Intel Corporation is expecting Growth of 2.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intel Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intel Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.05%, where Monthly Performance is 1.99%, Quarterly performance is 11.95%, 6 Months performance is 19.34% and yearly performance percentage is 21.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.37% and Monthly Volatility of 1.32%.