Revenue Estimates Analysis of Pattern Energy Group Inc.(NASDAQ:PEGI): Knight Transportation, Inc.(NYSE:KNX)

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -178.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pattern Energy Group Inc. as 140.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pattern Energy Group Inc. is 134.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 143 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 113 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEGI to be 120%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 167.74%. For the next 5 years, Pattern Energy Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 155.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -168.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pattern Energy Group Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 366.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pattern Energy Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -1.73%, Quarterly performance is 1.38%, 6 Months performance is 13.54% and yearly performance percentage is 35.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.14% and Monthly Volatility of 0.33%.

Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Knight Transportation, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Knight Transportation, Inc. as 1.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Knight Transportation, Inc. is 1.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KNX to be -45.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.27%. For the next 5 years, Knight Transportation, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Knight Transportation, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Knight Transportation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.37%, where Monthly Performance is 1.52%, Quarterly performance is 6.36%, 6 Months performance is 8.21% and yearly performance percentage is 31.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.