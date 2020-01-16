Revenue Estimates Analysis of Iconix Brand Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:ICON): ICICI Bank Limited(NYSE:IBN)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 900%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. as 46.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is 47.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 47.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 53.16 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iconix Brand Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 124.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 50%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -25.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.68%, where Monthly Performance is 42.86%, Quarterly performance is -19.19%, 6 Months performance is 60% and yearly performance percentage is 33.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.10% and Monthly Volatility of 7.91%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ICICI Bank Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IBN to be 157.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 500%. For the next 5 years, ICICI Bank Limited is expecting Growth of 70.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 240% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ICICI Bank Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ICICI Bank Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.84%, where Monthly Performance is -1.32%, Quarterly performance is 24.32%, 6 Months performance is 22.19% and yearly performance percentage is 43.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.71% and Monthly Volatility of 0.83%.