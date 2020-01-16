Price Target Analysis of Genpact Limited(NYSE:G): Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO)

Genpact Limited (G) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genpact Limited and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genpact Limited as 911.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genpact Limited is 897.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 919.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 835.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for G to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.63%. For the next 5 years, Genpact Limited is expecting Growth of 12.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genpact Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genpact Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.18%, where Monthly Performance is 6.34%, Quarterly performance is 13.89%, 6 Months performance is 15.41% and yearly performance percentage is 55.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.93% and Monthly Volatility of 1.13%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will report its next earnings on Dec 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $5.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.71/share and a High Estimate of $6.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVGO to be -6.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.26%. For the next 5 years, Broadcom Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Broadcom Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Broadcom Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.81%, where Monthly Performance is -3.89%, Quarterly performance is 4.42%, 6 Months performance is 6.34% and yearly performance percentage is 18.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 1.77%.