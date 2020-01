Price Target Analysis of Cambrex Corporation(NYSE:CBM): Belmond Ltd.(NYSE:BEL)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cambrex Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cambrex Corporation as 159.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cambrex Corporation is 159.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 159.71 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 212.29 Million.