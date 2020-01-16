Investors Catching Stocks Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIIQ): Kinder Morgan, Inc.(NYSE:KMI)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 106.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2/share and a High Estimate of $2.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. as 167.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is 147.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 185.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 131.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIIQ to be 128.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 90.7%. For the next 5 years, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Health Insurance Innovations, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 690.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.33%, where Monthly Performance is 6.77%, Quarterly performance is -23.46%, 6 Months performance is -5.56% and yearly performance percentage is -37.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.79% and Monthly Volatility of 6.17%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) will report its next earnings on Jan 15. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. as 3.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is 3.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMI to be 4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kinder Morgan, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kinder Morgan, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.18%, where Monthly Performance is 5.99%, Quarterly performance is 6.1%, 6 Months performance is 3.98% and yearly performance percentage is 23.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.61% and Monthly Volatility of 1.30%.