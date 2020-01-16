Investors Catching Stocks Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASRT): Liberty Property Trust(NYSE:LPT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. as 55.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is 50.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 42.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASRT to be -53.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.74%. For the next 5 years, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -15.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.56%, where Monthly Performance is -4.2%, Quarterly performance is 3.64%, 6 Months performance is -62.75% and yearly performance percentage is -73.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.11% and Monthly Volatility of 11.50%.

Liberty Property Trust (LPT) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 78.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Property Trust and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Liberty Property Trust as 167.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Liberty Property Trust is 164.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 170.73 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 124.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPT to be -18.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.61%. For the next 5 years, Liberty Property Trust is expecting Growth of 4.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.91% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Property Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.72%, where Monthly Performance is 4.19%, Quarterly performance is 22.2%, 6 Months performance is 21.75% and yearly performance percentage is 41.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.58% and Monthly Volatility of 1.30%.