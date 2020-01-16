Earnings Analysis of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.(NYSE:KL): Nokia Corporation(NYSE:NOK)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KL to be 80.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.62%. For the next 5 years, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expecting Growth of 14.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 101.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 8 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.52%, where Monthly Performance is 4.9%, Quarterly performance is 2.56%, 6 Months performance is -2.22% and yearly performance percentage is 69.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 2.64%.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nokia Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nokia Corporation as 7.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nokia Corporation is 7.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOK to be -6.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Nokia Corporation is expecting Growth of 28.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nokia Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 30.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nokia Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1%, where Monthly Performance is 15.34%, Quarterly performance is -18.96%, 6 Months performance is -21.32% and yearly performance percentage is -32.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.70% and Monthly Volatility of 1.51%.