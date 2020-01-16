Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Signet Jewelers Limited(NYSE:SIG): Veracyte, Inc.(NASDAQ:VCYT)

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Signet Jewelers Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.04/share and a High Estimate of $3.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited as 2.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited is 2.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.15 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Signet Jewelers Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -32.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Signet Jewelers Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.75%, where Monthly Performance is 6.97%, Quarterly performance is 36.44%, 6 Months performance is 16.98% and yearly performance percentage is -36.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.43% and Monthly Volatility of 5.40%.

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veracyte, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. as 29.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veracyte, Inc. is 28.96 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VCYT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Veracyte, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 69.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veracyte, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 543.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veracyte, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.04%, where Monthly Performance is 3.26%, Quarterly performance is 15.45%, 6 Months performance is 1.45% and yearly performance percentage is 87.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.