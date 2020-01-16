Comprehensive Stock Analysis of NeoPhotonics Corporation(NYSE:NPTN): Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CCL)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 450%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NeoPhotonics Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NeoPhotonics Corporation as 97.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation is 96.09 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 98.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 91.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NeoPhotonics Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 798.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -19.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NeoPhotonics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.17%, where Monthly Performance is 5.43%, Quarterly performance is 38.57%, 6 Months performance is 79.25% and yearly performance percentage is 19.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.15% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) will report its next earnings on Dec 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCL to be 2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Carnival Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carnival Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carnival Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.45%, where Monthly Performance is 6.3%, Quarterly performance is 18.71%, 6 Months performance is 10.52% and yearly performance percentage is -4.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.51% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.