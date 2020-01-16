Analysts showing optimistic trends for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.(NYSE:SHLX): Zynga Inc.(NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. as 121.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is 116.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 127.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 142.3 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 737.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.52%, where Monthly Performance is 12.04%, Quarterly performance is 8.05%, 6 Months performance is 5.66% and yearly performance percentage is 18.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 2.31%.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zynga Inc. as 418.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zynga Inc. is 413.19 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 426.71 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 267.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZNGA to be 200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Zynga Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 212.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zynga Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 180.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zynga Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.95%, where Monthly Performance is 10.13%, Quarterly performance is 10.66%, 6 Months performance is 9.95% and yearly performance percentage is 60.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.07%.