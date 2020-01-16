Analysts showing optimistic trends for Illinois Tool Works Inc.(NYSE:ITW): SandRidge Permian Trust(NYSE:PER)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.92/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. as 3.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 3.42 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.58 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ITW to be 1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.31%. For the next 5 years, Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Illinois Tool Works Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 79.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Illinois Tool Works Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.18%, where Monthly Performance is 0.64%, Quarterly performance is 14.53%, 6 Months performance is 18.69% and yearly performance percentage is 37.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.17% and Monthly Volatility of 1.05%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SandRidge Permian Trust and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 273.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SandRidge Permian Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.07%, where Monthly Performance is 4.34%, Quarterly performance is -42.39%, 6 Months performance is -47.3% and yearly performance percentage is -57.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.56% and Monthly Volatility of 4.02%.