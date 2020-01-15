What are analysts Suggestions on Clovis Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLVS): Carter’s, Inc.(NYSE:CRI)

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clovis Oncology, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.92/share and a High Estimate of $-1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clovis Oncology, Inc. as 39.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clovis Oncology, Inc. is 38.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 41.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLVS to be 11.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.86%. For the next 5 years, Clovis Oncology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clovis Oncology, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -52.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -50.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clovis Oncology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.08%, where Monthly Performance is -33.73%, Quarterly performance is 185.26%, 6 Months performance is -30.47% and yearly performance percentage is -60.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.72% and Monthly Volatility of 10.75%.

Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carter’s, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.87/share and a High Estimate of $2.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. as 1.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Carter’s, Inc. is 1.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRI to be 1.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.64%. For the next 5 years, Carter’s, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carter’s, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 513.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carter’s, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.23%, where Monthly Performance is 6.23%, Quarterly performance is 15.09%, 6 Months performance is 15.31% and yearly performance percentage is 34.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.77% and Monthly Volatility of 1.88%.