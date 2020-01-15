what are Analysts report about NVIDIA Corporation(NASDAQ:NVDA): Alio Gold Inc.(NYSE:ALO)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.64/share and a High Estimate of $1.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 31 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NVIDIA Corporation as 2.96 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NVIDIA Corporation is 2.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVDA to be 107.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 71.59%. For the next 5 years, NVIDIA Corporation is expecting Growth of 30.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NVIDIA Corporation, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 70.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NVIDIA Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.06%, where Monthly Performance is 10.36%, Quarterly performance is 32.57%, 6 Months performance is 48% and yearly performance percentage is 64.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.01% and Monthly Volatility of 1.85%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alio Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alio Gold Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 141.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alio Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.16%, where Monthly Performance is 3.31%, Quarterly performance is 18.7%, 6 Months performance is -9.72% and yearly performance percentage is -23.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.91% and Monthly Volatility of 6.54%.