Revenue Estimates Analysis of Wabash National Corporation(NYSE:WNC): Performance Food Group Company(NYSE:PFGC)

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wabash National Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wabash National Corporation as 587.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wabash National Corporation is 575 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 612 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 610.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WNC to be 2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.41%. For the next 5 years, Wabash National Corporation is expecting Growth of -17.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wabash National Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 394.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wabash National Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.83%, where Monthly Performance is -15.32%, Quarterly performance is -0.87%, 6 Months performance is -11.11% and yearly performance percentage is -8.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.75% and Monthly Volatility of 2.72%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Performance Food Group Company and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PFGC to be -2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.86%. For the next 5 years, Performance Food Group Company is expecting Growth of 14.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Performance Food Group Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 792.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Performance Food Group Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.02%, where Monthly Performance is 9.14%, Quarterly performance is 17.16%, 6 Months performance is 17.38% and yearly performance percentage is 51.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 1.77%.