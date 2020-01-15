Revenue Estimates Analysis of ResMed Inc.(NYSE:RMD): G-III Apparel Group, LTD.(NASDAQ:GIII)

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ResMed Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.96/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RMD to be -2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.11%. For the next 5 years, ResMed Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ResMed Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 506.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ResMed Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.04%, where Monthly Performance is 3.99%, Quarterly performance is 22.52%, 6 Months performance is 28.33% and yearly performance percentage is 39.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.46% and Monthly Volatility of 1.33%.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) will report its next earnings on Dec 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. as 786.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is 670 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 830.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 766.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIII to be 21.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is expecting Growth of -1.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on G-III Apparel Group, LTD., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 565.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, G-III Apparel Group, LTD. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.88%, where Monthly Performance is -4.87%, Quarterly performance is 20.65%, 6 Months performance is 6.87% and yearly performance percentage is -3.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.89%.