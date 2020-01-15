Revenue Estimates Analysis of Emerge Energy Services LP(NYSE:EMES): ITT Inc.(NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (ITT) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ITT Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ITT Inc. as 717.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ITT Inc. is 705 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 731.69 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 678.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ITT to be 12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.49%. For the next 5 years, ITT Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ITT Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 595.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ITT Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.32%, where Monthly Performance is -1.94%, Quarterly performance is 24.56%, 6 Months performance is 11.53% and yearly performance percentage is 43.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.77% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.