Price Target Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited(NASDAQ:MLCO): Universal Display Corporation(NASDAQ:OLED)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited as 1.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 1.37 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MLCO to be 6.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expecting Growth of 27.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.42%, where Monthly Performance is 4.25%, Quarterly performance is 17.3%, 6 Months performance is -3.25% and yearly performance percentage is 23.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Universal Display Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Universal Display Corporation as 102.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Universal Display Corporation is 91.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 123 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OLED to be 80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.64%. For the next 5 years, Universal Display Corporation is expecting Growth of 29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 150.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Universal Display Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 477.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 79.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 53.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Universal Display Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.43%, where Monthly Performance is 11.82%, Quarterly performance is 29.18%, 6 Months performance is 7.08% and yearly performance percentage is 134.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.47% and Monthly Volatility of 2.70%.