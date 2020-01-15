Price Target Analysis: McCormick & Company, Incorporated(NYSE:MKC): Federal Signal Corporation(NYSE:FSS)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.57/share and a High Estimate of $1.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated as 1.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 1.5 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MKC to be -2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.57%. For the next 5 years, McCormick & Company, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 2.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 615.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.83%, where Monthly Performance is 0.26%, Quarterly performance is 2.38%, 6 Months performance is 4.49% and yearly performance percentage is 19.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.63% and Monthly Volatility of 1.36%.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Federal Signal Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Federal Signal Corporation as 308.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Federal Signal Corporation is 306.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 314.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 279.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FSS to be 10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.33%. For the next 5 years, Federal Signal Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Federal Signal Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 371.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Federal Signal Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.46%, where Monthly Performance is 0.83%, Quarterly performance is 3.33%, 6 Months performance is 21.49% and yearly performance percentage is 52.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 1.86%.