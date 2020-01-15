Investors Catching Stocks RH(NYSE:RH): CubeSmart(NYSE:CUBE)

RH (RH) will report its next earnings on Dec 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RH and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.48/share and a High Estimate of $3.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RH as 708.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RH is 705.93 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 711.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 671.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RH to be 19.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.76%. For the next 5 years, RH is expecting Growth of 18.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RH, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -142.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RH currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.47%, where Monthly Performance is 1.3%, Quarterly performance is 22.65%, 6 Months performance is 76.4% and yearly performance percentage is 70.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.

CubeSmart (CUBE) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CubeSmart and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CubeSmart as 166.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CubeSmart is 160.47 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 170.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 153.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CUBE to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.5%. For the next 5 years, CubeSmart is expecting Growth of 2.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CubeSmart, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CubeSmart currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.32%, where Monthly Performance is 3.41%, Quarterly performance is -10.67%, 6 Months performance is -10.13% and yearly performance percentage is 7.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.43%.